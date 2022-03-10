Short Pump restaurant hopes to inspire more restaurants to fundraise for Ukraine

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- People across Central Virginia are finding different ways to support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

In Short Pump, the owners of Thai Won On held a fundraiser on Wednesday night, donating all proceeds from a meal to organizations helping Ukraine.

"It's a terrible situation what's going on over there. You have kids going to bed at night not knowing if they will wake up and have anywhere to go in the morning," owner Jonathan Niemiec said.

His wife Joy Supanya was the cook who helped bring the three-meal course to life. They had authentic Ukrainian soup and more. The restaurant also worked with Ukrainians in the community to pull together decorations that support their culture.

"We have Ukrainian friends and we couldn't just stand by and not do something," Jonathan said.

Niemiec said they wanted to do their part no matter how big of a restaurant they are.

Their efforts also helped inspire a Glen Allen high school student to help.

Gabriella Snetkob has her own bakery business and cooked deserts to donate for the meal and helped serve for the night. She said it was important because she has a diverse community and knows there is a big Ukrainian and Russian community in the area.

"It's important for all cultures to support one another, especially now," Gabriella said.

The owners hope by serving this meal, it will serve as inspiration for others to hold similar events like their own.

"This is an opportunity for Richmond to really get behind Ukraine and I'd love to see other restaurants hold their own events," Niemiec said.