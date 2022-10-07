Short Pump Kroger will be the first to phase out single-use plastic bags

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger is officially going to start phasing out single-use plastic bags from their stores in the Richmond area, starting with their Short Pump location.

Beginning Oct. 10, customers will have the option to bring a bag, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents.

Kroger said the proceeds from the sale of reusable bags will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

Kroger first announced their plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in their Richmond stores back in 2018. They plan to transition all of their Richmond locations to reusable bags by 2025.

Kroger Short Pump signage (2).JPG
Short Pump Kroger on Broad Street

Kroger has 18 total stores in the Richmond area.

“We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic via press release. “We know taking this step to reduce waste will help protect our planet for future generations.”

Wegman's has also stopped using single-use plastic bags in their stores across Virginia.

