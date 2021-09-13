Going. Going. Gone. Short Pump Hilton headed for public foreclosure auction
Richmond BizSense
The Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa at 12042 W. Broad St. is headed to a public foreclosure auction Sept. 28.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 08:50:26-04
SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A Short Pump hotel’s date with the auction block is set. The Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa at 12042 W. Broad St. is headed to a public foreclosure auction at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 on the steps of the Henrico County Courthouse. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
On the farm with Libby Lewis
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.