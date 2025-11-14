2 injured in shooting near University of Mary Washington, Crime Insider sources say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted after a shooting near the University of Mary Washington Thursday night.

Fredericksburg Police were investigating a shooting in the 800 block of William Street before 10 p.m. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police describe the suspect, who is still at large as of 10:50 p.m., as a black male wearing no shirt and gray joggers. He is possibly armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information or footage of the suspect or the incident can contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 option 2.

The University of Mary Washington was under lockdown following the shooting, Crime Insider sources said. The lockdown has now been lifted.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

