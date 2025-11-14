Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 injured in shooting near University of Mary Washington, Crime Insider sources say

Police Lights Generic Night
WTVR
Police Lights Generic Night
Posted
and last updated

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted after a shooting near the University of Mary Washington Thursday night.

Fredericksburg Police were investigating a shooting in the 800 block of William Street before 10 p.m. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police describe the suspect, who is still at large as of 10:50 p.m., as a black male wearing no shirt and gray joggers. He is possibly armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information or footage of the suspect or the incident can contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 option 2.

The University of Mary Washington was under lockdown following the shooting, Crime Insider sources said. The lockdown has now been lifted.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone