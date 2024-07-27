'It's always better to be prepared,' woman says at Shoot Like a Girl training

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Shopping in Short Pump Saturday got put on pause for some women as they traded their to-do lists for the chance to shoot a gun or bow safely at the Shoot Like A Girl event at the Cabela’s store.

The company's trailer travels the country with the mission of teaching women how to use and store guns and bows safely.

Guadalupe Garcia decided to give the experience because she had never held or fired a gun.

"I was very intrigued on learning," Garcia said. "It's always better to be prepared than not and to know at least the basics on safety and actually holding the gun."

WTVR Guadalupe Garcia

A certified trainer guided Garcia through step-by-step instructions to use a gun. Then she was able to fire the weapon in a simulator.

“It felt really great," Garcia said. "I have control of what I’m able to do and protect myself or my family."

Janeen Wyatt with the Shoot Like a Girl organization works to give a positive feeling to anyone who steps into their trailer.

She said it is why she loves what she does.

Wyatt, who learned about firearms at a young age, wants girls to leave feeling educated and confident.

“It’s empowering and to know how to get around safely in the world I feel more confident," she said.

WTVR Janeen Wyatt

Studies show about 20% of women own a gun in the U.S. compared to about 45% of men.

Wyatt believes it is important to know not just how to shoot — but store weapons safely.

“We want to teach the community to be aware of their surroundings and to be safe with a firearm, " Wyatt explained.

The event also demonstrated how to use pepper spray and storage options for weapons.

Attendees were also given information about where to go locally for additional training.