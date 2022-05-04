She's been missing for 2 months. Her family says they now fear the worst.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a woman who has been missing for two months fears that the worst has happened.

Now, the family of Tracy Epps is making a desperate plea to Central Virginians, especially those in the East End, to check their property.

"Help us find my sister," Bud Butler, Tracy's brother, said.

Tracy, a 56-year-old grandmother, was last heard from on March 1. For her family, the last two months have felt like an eternity.

Henrico County Police Department

Butler said there is significant surveillance video evidence showing what appears to be her husband, LC Epps, putting his sister's body into the trunk of a car outside a West End hotel. Her body was wrapped in a blanket.

"When you're out walking and hiking on the James or fishing from the shore or on a boat, whether you're a lineman or a surveyor if you'd stop and pause and look around," Butler said.

As spring transitions into summer, the quickly growing vegetation may make the search all the more difficult.

"When you bundle it all together, just basic deductive reasoning, she's not here."

Her family has begun to put up fliers, saying that Tracy is missing and presumed dead.

Photo shared with WTVR

The one person that could lead the family to answers is also dead. Tracy's husband, LC, was killed by two Richmond Police officers in the Fulton area on March 6. Officers said he refused to put down a weapon and comply with demands.

It has made this search even more devastating and heartbreaking for a family that is desperate for closure.

"I call it the circle of sorrow. You're not aware of the number of instances. We know what happened. We need to find her remains to get an end to the humiliation and give my sister dignity," Butler said.

The search continues for Tracy's remains. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.