Mother, grandmother of John Marshall senior killed weeks before graduation speak out: 'Worst day of my life'

RICHMOND, Va. — The family of Sherrod Bosher is speaking out for the first time since he was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Bosher, a senior at John Marshall High School, was shot multiple times on South 2nd Street and later pronounced dead at a local hospital emergency room.

"Numb, hurt...I don't think people understand that Sherrod was my world," said Sherelle Robinson, Bosher's mother.

Robinson remains in shock after her first-born son was murdered in the early hours of Mother's Day. The family describes their grief as trying to wake up from a terrible nightmare.

Bosher's grandmother, Tammy Sauls, told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett about her last interaction with her grandson.

"That night, Sherrod came into the kitchen where I was at and said, 'Grandma I'll be right back, I'm going to the store with her,' I went to sleep and woke up to a phone call from my daughter asking if Sherrod was in his room," said Sauls. "She said 'Mom, they say he's been shot.' Worst day of my life. That was my first grandson. It hurts. It hurts to my soul. I had just purchased him a car for graduation."

The Mercedes SUV was intended as a graduation gift for the young man who had worked hard for his grades and played both football and baseball.

Bosher had plans to enlist in the Navy after graduation, which was scheduled for the end of this month.

"We had several conversations and I took him to take his practice test. He was shooting for the Navy," said Sauls.

His life was cut short by what the family describes as senseless violence. After being shot multiple times, Bosher was rushed to a hospital in a car before being pronounced dead.

"This hurt will never go away. I want justice. I want justice in that courtroom so I can ask why? What was the reason? What did he do? What did he do for you to have to kill him? Nothing can be that serious!" said Robinson.

