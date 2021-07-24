Watch
Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia woman with cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 09:15:05-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 62-year-old Norfolk woman last seen Friday night.

Sheron Patterson was last seen around 10 p.m. at 600 Gresham Drive, troopers said.

Patterson suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to police, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, officials said.

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Officials said she was possibly wearing a long blue short-sleeved dress.

If you or someone you know has information on where Patterson is, call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.

