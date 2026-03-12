Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

When will Shenandoah Mansions hotel open in Richmond?

shenandoah-mansions-2026-2-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Ash Hotels has been working for over five years to convert the 6-story building into a 73-room hotel it’s calling Shenandoah Mansions.
shenandoah-mansions-2026-2-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the dust now beginning to settle from a legal dispute between its developer and general contractor, a long-planned Fan boutique hotel looks to be back on track. Work has resumed at the Shenandoah Mansions hotel project at 501 N. Allen St. with a new construction firm handling the job. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone