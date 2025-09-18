Inside the dispute that's delaying Richmond's new boutique hotel Shenandoah Mansions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether a long-planned Fan boutique hotel will ever open has been further thrown into question, despite the project being nearly complete and rooms available to be booked.

This week a Richmond Circuit judge ruled that a mechanic’s lien filed against the Shenandoah Mansions hotel project at 501 N. Allen Ave. is valid. The ruling further clouds the future of the development that New York hotelier Ash Hotels has been working on since 2021. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.