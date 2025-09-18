Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside the dispute that's delaying Richmond's new boutique hotel Shenandoah Mansions

Shenandoah Mansions
Richmond BizSense
The six-story building, located just off Monument Avenue, was formerly a senior living facility.
Shenandoah Mansions
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether a long-planned Fan boutique hotel will ever open has been further thrown into question, despite the project being nearly complete and rooms available to be booked.

This week a Richmond Circuit judge ruled that a mechanic’s lien filed against the Shenandoah Mansions hotel project at 501 N. Allen Ave. is valid. The ruling further clouds the future of the development that New York hotelier Ash Hotels has been working on since 2021. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

