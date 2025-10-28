20 dogs seized from Virginia home due to poor living conditions

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. — Twenty dogs were seized from a Virginia home because of poor living conditions, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Shenandoah County Animal Control helped with a welfare check in Edinburg on Oct. 21 and ended up seizing the dogs.

Neighboring animal control officers, animal shelters and humane societies assisted with transporting the dogs and taking some of the dogs after the seizure as 20 dogs was an "overwhelming number of animals" for the Shenandoah County shelter to support.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs should contact the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter.

The investigation into the conditions at the home is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

