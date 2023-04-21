He agreed to do his friend a favor. Then somebody killed him.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Shelby Jacobs offered to do a favor for a friend and it cost him his life.

Jacobs, 49, was shot and killed helping a friend take his television to the dumpster outside his friend's Crenshaw Road apartment.

"His best friend lived around there, so Shelby was helping him take a TV to the trash can but he never came back," Jacobs' cousin Alvinea Lee told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

While Jacobs was outside his friend's apartment, someone approached and opened fire.

The shooting suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Dyven G. Henderson, of Henrico, can be seen looking directly into a security camera seconds before the shooting.

"He didn't know him," Lee said.

With the help of tracking dogs, police found Henderson at a nearby motel, according to Crime Insider sources.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jacobs' death has stunned his extended family and the community off Crenshaw Road who want to know why this happened to their loved one.

"Anybody that knows him, you're going to laugh around him. He doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings, he'd give his last even though he didn't have much," Lee said about her cousin.

Anyone with information about the April 14 shooting was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

