Man killed while taking out the trash in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico after a man was killed along the 5700 block of Crenshaw Road in the north-central part of the county.

Police were called to the neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. when neighbors heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man on the sidewalk.

The man was shot while taking an old TV out to a dumpster, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police have not yet released official information about the shooting, the victim, nor the suspect.

