Virginia teacher to be honored for 'phenomenal' before- and after-school program: 'Put in the work'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A veteran Petersburg teacher is being recognized for expanding opportunities for students after she created a before- and after-school program while still working full-time for the district.

Sheila Mosby said that while growing up in Petersburg, she always wanted to be a part of bigger things.

"I didn't have exposure to a lot of things," she said. "And I feel like being exposed to those things throughout my life — if only I had them earlier."

WTVR Sheila Mosby

Mosby first found her purpose through teaching in Petersburg Schools. More than two decades later, she said she realized the need was greater than what was happening in the classroom.

“Sometimes there is gaps in learning and the school can’t do it all," Mosby explained. "A lot of time our kids don’t get exposure to a lot of different things other than what they see and know."

WTVR Sheila Mosby

She worked to create the Metropolitan HYPE Center, a before- and after-school program for Petersburg elementary students that focuses on education and experiences around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), mental health and social-emotional learning.

“To see them actually exposed to things and their eyes lighting up and asking questions about it," Mosby, who is the center's executive director, said. "It’s phenomenal.”

The program, which was established two years ago with funding through a foundation and partnership with the Metropolitan Baptist Church, expands upon skills the children learn in school, according to Mosby.

In fact, students learn a variety of things from how to code video games, grow agriculture, to speaking Spanish. The early exposure sets children up to reach new heights in a city "considered disadvantaged," Mosby said.

WTVR Sheila Mosby

The longtime educator works full-time in the school system while also running the center before and after school.

“It’s a push and I just feel like I have to," Mosby explained. "As doors open I have to walk through them. I don’t question it and I keep moving."

Mosby will be recognized for her efforts with a legacy award at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Martin Luther King Jr Legacy Breakfast next month.

She said it takes a village to be able to meet the needs of the city and the community and there is always more work that needs to be done.

WTVR Sheila Mosby

Mosby said she has more work to do as she hopes to fill the cups of Petersburg kids while creating an environment of opportunities she could only have dreamed of as a child.

“I just want to be an example and let others know you can do whatever you choose to do if you just put in the work," Mosby said. "Sometimes you don’t always see the fruits of your labor immediately. And I may not live to see the fruits of the labor. But I’m not doing it to be able to see anything right now — for any instant gratification. I just want to make the dents I can make."

The Metropolitan Hype Center is taking applications for both the spring and the summer.

