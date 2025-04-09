Former General Assembly candidate pleads not guilty to fraudulently obtaining $225K in COVID funds

RICHMOND, Va. — A former General Assembly candidate accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly a quarter million dollars from the federal government pleaded not guilty at the U.S. District Courthouse in Richmond on Wednesday.

Sheila Bynum-Colemanand her husband, who are facing nearly a dozen felony charges, requested jury trials.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, as well as making false statements on loan applications. The government claims that some of these crimes involved the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“At least nine fraudulent PPP loan applications submitted by the defendants were approved and funded, resulting in the disbursal of at least $225,000 in proceeds by the financial institutions,” according to the indictment.

The couple’s business previously stated on its website that they had partnered with the city of Petersburg for an affordable housing project.

However, Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham told reporters that claim was "fake news."

Bynum-Coleman ran for the House of Delegates in 2019 but lost to Republican Speaker Kirk Cox in the 66th District in Colonial Heights and Chesterfield.

A year later, she was arrested in a “revenge porn” case in Henrico, and ultimately took a plea deal that called for community service.

CBS 6 reached out to Bynum-Coleman last week for comment but never received a response. Outside the court Wednesday, she also declined to comment.

Bynum-Coleman's trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 15.

