Missing Chesterfield woman last seen Friday has tattoos on both arms, legs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 24-year-old Chesterfield woman last seen at her home Friday afternoon.

Shanta Maria Martin was last seen by a relative at her home in the 3900 block of Berrybrook Drive around 3 p.m. Friday.

"When the relative attempted to locate her in the home later that afternoon, Martin could not be located," officers said.

Police described Martin as as a black female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 325 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and had her hair in a ponytail.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray sweatpants with “Hilfiger” written along the leg as well as black and white flipflops.

Police said she has tattoos on both of her arms and legs.

We are currently working with a relative to obtain a recent photograph of Martin.

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

