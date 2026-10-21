Former Henrico prosecutor sues Commonwealth's Attorney, congressional candidate Shannon Taylor over firing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A former Henrico County prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against Commonwealth's Attorney and Virginia congressional candidate Shannon Taylor, alleging retaliation after he reported sexual assault and harassment at work.

Nicholas Emmons filed the lawsuit Monday in Henrico Circuit Court, just two weeks before the election. He worked for the county as an assistant commonwealth's attorney from 2022 until he was terminated earlier this month.

In his complaint, Emmons claims he went to Taylor — his boss — after another prosecutor, with whom he says he had a previous romantic relationship, made unwanted advances and physical contact at work, in addition to threatening to get him fired.

According to the suit, Emmons says that when he reported this to Taylor, he was "effectively victim blamed" for reporting alleged sexual assault and harassment.

After an investigation by the HR department, Emmons says he was fired for having the relationship with that colleague in the first place.

Emmons is suing Taylor for alleged retaliation for reporting wrongdoing and to get his job back. He is also suing two other former colleagues for defamation, alleging they spread untrue rumors about him. He is asking the court for $1.25 million for that part of the lawsuit.

Taylor is the current Democratic candidate for Congress in Virginia's 1st District, running against incumbent Republican Rob Wittman.

CBS 6 reached out to Taylor for comment and received a statement from her campaign spokesperson, which reads:

“After nearly 20 years in Washington, Congressman Rob Wittman and his allies are so desperate to cling onto power that they are engaging in the kind of gutter politics that Virginians hate. It stinks to high heavens that a law firm led by a former GOP elected official who has endorsed and campaigned for Wittman is now targeting Shannon. This is just another desperate attempt to smear Shannon – who is endorsed by more than a dozen Virginia sheriffs – because Wittman can’t defend his own record.”

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.