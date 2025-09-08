Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor to enter Congressional race

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor officially launched her campaign for Virginia’s First Congressional District Sept. 8, pledging to fight for working families and challenge longtime Republican incumbent Rob Wittman.

Taylor, who has served as Henrico’s top prosecutor since 2012, framed her campaign as an extension of her record in the courtroom, where she says she has delivered justice for victims and kept communities safe. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

