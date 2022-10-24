Mother, daughter hospitalized after Virginia apartment fire 'have long recovery ahead'

HAMPTON, Va. -- The mother and daughter who suffered burns in a fire Friday morning at the Township Apartments in Hampton remain in the hospital, family members said Saturday.

Shannon Perkins and her daughter were flown to the Sentara Norfolk and then Leilani was taken to CHKD, according to her sister, Anjelle Culton.

"They're in good spirits. They're going to have a long recovery ahead of them," said Culton.

Culton said both mother and daughter suffered burns to the face. She said Shannon has third-degree burns to the right side of her body.

"It's hard trying not to be emotional, trying not to cry, trying to find the right words to say," said Culton.

During the fire, the family's dog Ace escaped the flames, but then ran away and was lost. Luckily, the dog has now been found and is safe.

"It was one thing to put it at ease with them and show them a picture of him, so they know he's OK," said Culton.

Fire officials said Saturday that while cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.

"It's heartbreaking to say the least," said Alicia Davis, who lives nearby and has been collecting items for the displaced residents.

As many as 50 people were forced out of their homes. The apartment's management team and the Red Cross are assisting the residents.

Davis is encouraging others who can help to do the same as her and drop off items at the apartment's office.

"Literally anything and everything that someone can donate, please bring it in," said Davis.

Due to the age of the building, it was not required to have a sprinkler or an integrated fire alarm system. Residents said they have not been able to get into their units to see if any of their belongings are salavagable.

While Perkins and her daughter recover from their burns, they were able to speak Saturday and are at different hospitals.

Culton created a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.