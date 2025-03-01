Diner hosts benefit after sudden loss of 'invaluable' waitress: 'It's so hard'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Brick House Diner in Midlothian is grappling with the sudden loss of one of its young employees.

Shannon Bennett, 27, unexpectedly died while in her final trimester of pregnancy. Doctors were able to save her newborn daughter, according to the diner's owner, Victor Routsis.

“It’s just so hard to lose someone so young that you had around almost four or five, six days a week,” he said.

Routsis described the diner’s staff as a family, emphasizing the difficult impact of Bennett’s loss as she had worked for the restaurant for 12 years.

“Just a tough loss, tough loss,” he added.

The team at Brick House Diner has organized a fundraiser called Grill and Give on Sunday, March 2. They are inviting the community to enjoy burgers and make cash donations.

“She was a family member; she was at all our functions,” Routsis said. “We are raising monetary funds to get them through whatever they need in the next few years.”

In addition to the fundraiser, a vigil will be held in the diner’s parking lot to honor Bennett’s memory.

Staff said they have already seen so much support from the community, which they believe is a testament to how much Shannon was loved.

While Brick House Diner continues to serve breakfast, there is an undeniable void felt throughout the staff.

“She was an invaluable person to this company,” Routsis said. “We are very grateful for whatever you can give, whether you can come through and eat yourself a good cheeseburger or just come through for support; any support can help Shannon and her family and the loved ones she left behind.”

The Grill and Give fundraiser is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Midlothian location. Community members can also click here to donate to Bennett’s family.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube