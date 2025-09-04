Former Richmond Catholic school business manager pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $240,000

RICHMOND, Va. — A former business manager at a Richmond-area Catholic school has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $240,000 over a three-year period.

Court documents show that Shannel Peoples-Hilliard used a school credit card to pay for personal expenses such as trips, jewelry and her rent.

Peoples-Hilliard worked for All Saints Catholic School on Richmond's Northside, a private school serving middle-income minority families and underprivileged students.

She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Federal investigators claim she falsified the school's bank reconciliation reports.

Peoples-Hilliard has been ordered to pay back $239,000 in restitution.

She will be sentenced on the 22nd.

