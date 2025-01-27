Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multiple people shot, police swarm Chesterfield strip mall

Chesterfield police responded to the shooting along the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple people were shot at or near the Shamrock Pub at Robious Road and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the strip mall where the restaurant is located at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Once on scene, officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. At this time, it appears there is one victim with life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "All victims have been transported to area hospitals."

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect; however, they said an altercation preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone