Multiple people shot, police swarm Chesterfield strip mall

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple people were shot at or near the Shamrock Pub at Robious Road and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the strip mall where the restaurant is located at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Once on scene, officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. At this time, it appears there is one victim with life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "All victims have been transported to area hospitals."

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect; however, they said an altercation preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.