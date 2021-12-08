His crashed car was found on I-85. His body was found miles away.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An Ohio man's body was found miles away from the Virginia highway where his car was found crashed early Tuesday, police said.

The Virginia State Police said a trooper found an abandoned 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on northbound Interstate 85 in Brunswick County at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday. The car had front-end damage, but the driver was nowhere to be found, according to a news release.

The vehicle was towed from the scene to reopen the interstate to traffic.

Nearly two hours later, Brunswick 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway at Route 1, south of Grandy Road and more than 2 miles from the crash scene on I-85, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene but the pedestrian was dead.

An investigation determined that Shameek Kyree Price, 27, of Mansfield, Ohio, was the driver of the car found in the middle of I-85. According to police, Price contacted his mother and told her his car had been hit by a tractor-trailer on the interstate. There were no calls about the accident or vehicles stopped at the scene other than the Chevrolet, police said.

