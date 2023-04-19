Richmond Police identify man killed in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Richmond's East End as 40-year-old Seymour Burton Jr.

Richmond Police said Burton was shot and killed around 1 a.m. while at a business near Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Officers first arrived to the scene after a report of a person down. They found Burton on the sidewalk. He had been shot in his legs.

Police said they attempted to stabilize him before he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.