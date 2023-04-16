Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond's East End Sunday morning that left a man critically injured.

Officers were called to Redd Street near Mechanicsville Turnpike just after 1 a.m., according to Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not yet have a suspect description nor any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

However, officers said that there is no threat to the public.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.