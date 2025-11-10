Police identify suspect after alleged sexual battery on Chesterfield school playground

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators say they have identified a suspect after a reported sexual battery at a school playground in Chesterfield, according to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program.

According to a news release from Crime Solvers, the incident happened at Clover Hill Elementary School on Sunday, Nov. 2.

The release said that children were at the playground when the suspect approached a girl and grabbed the right side of her buttocks. He then allegedly made derogatory comments to the children and blew a kiss as he walked away from the playground.

"Thanks to swift and helpful information from the community, the individual involved has been identified positively as a juvenile," an update from Crime Solvers said. "Our investigation into the incident is in its preliminary stages. The information gathered so far has allowed police to determine there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident."

Anyone with information about the case or any unsolved crime in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app. Tips can also be texted to 738477 by typing "Tip699" to get a link to the anonymous tip form.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

