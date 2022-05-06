Severe weather threat cancels Friday Cheers show with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight’s Friday Cheers with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled because of the threat of severe storms.

"We understand this is a tremendous disappointment, and we share that sentiment," Venture Richmond Marketing and Communications Manager Erika Gay wrote.

Officials said the decision was made for the safety of atendees, artists and staff.

“We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t believe that we have ever had a more definitive forecast predicting unsafe weather as we have for this evening,” Venture Richmond CEO Lisa Sims said. “We have been advised by several meteorologists that severe weather is certain and, frankly, canceling is our only choice.”

The storm threat will happen as a warm front moves northward during the day. The air mass south of this front will be very warm and humid, and with an upper-level disturbance moving into the region, strong to severe storms will likely develop.

Ticket holders will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days, officials said.

"Thank you for understanding this difficult decision," Gay wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.