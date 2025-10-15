Townhomes and condos planned for old Richmond church site

RICHMOND, Va. -- A church property in Richmond's Mary Munford neighborhood is being eyed for dozens of new townhomes and condominiums.

Local developer Macfarlane Partners is planning a 72-unit residential project on the site of Seventh Street Christian Church at 4101 Grove Ave.

The development, if approved, would see 24 townhomes and a 48-unit condo building rise on the property. Much of the church's building would be demolished, but part of its sanctuary, which dates back 75 years, would be preserved.