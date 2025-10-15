Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Townhomes and condos planned for old Richmond church site

Macfarlane Partners is planning a 72-unit residential project on the site of Seventh Street Christian Church at 4101 Grove Ave.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A church property in Richmond's Mary Munford neighborhood is being eyed for dozens of new townhomes and condominiums.

Local developer Macfarlane Partners is planning a 72-unit residential project on the site of Seventh Street Christian Church at 4101 Grove Ave.

The development, if approved, would see 24 townhomes and a 48-unit condo building rise on the property. Much of the church’s building would be demolished, but part of its sanctuary, which dates back 75 years, would be preserved. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

