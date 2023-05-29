Honoring fallen soldiers at Seven Pines in Sandston: 'These veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice'

SANDSTON, Va. — Eight miles east of Richmond lies Seven Pines National Cemetery, a nearly two-acre graveyard that dates back to the 1860s.

Around 1,200 soldiers and their family members are buried here — and some of their graves tell stories.

"Mary was a lieutenant in World War Two," said American Legion Post 242 commander Temple Ancarrow. "She was a nurse. There's a colonel that was killed in 2006. He was actually a resident of Sandston. He was killed in Iraq."

Others mark the final resting place of those whose identities were never discovered.

“Two people were buried here, unknown soldiers," explained Ancarrow.

Every Memorial Day, Ancarrow and his veteran friends, as well as Sandston residents old and young, come together to place flags by the graves, thanking these men and women who dedicated their lives to freedom.

"I just feel like it's a good thing to do," said Logan Flens, who visited Seven Pines with his parents and twin brother Hunter. "Because it's for the soldiers that died in war."

Service runs in the Flens family.

"Our dad was on one of the ships, and my mom's dad, he was the Navy Air Force," noted Hunter.

These identical twins want to follow in their dad and grandfather’s footsteps.

"Their parents are teaching them how to respect and honor our nation and our veterans," Ancarrow expressed.

It brings the Vietnam veteran hope despite the grief he and many other veterans feel this time of year.

"I think about a couple of friends of mine that did get killed in Vietnam," said Ancarrow. "I think about them this time of year. Memorial Day is not really a celebration, it is to honor those soldiers buried here."

This annual Memorial Day ceremony at Seven Pines helps many veterans cope.

“I feel, I guess proud because, hey, these veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice, so we have our freedom," explained the post commander.

Today, Ancarrow will remember the men he fought with in the skies who are now buried below ground, and he hopes you will do the same.

"Rest in peace, and have great days in Heaven," said Logan.