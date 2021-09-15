Seven people shot in violent 24 hours in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police reported to three separate shooting scenes in a span of 24 hours in Richmond beginning Monday night into Tuesday evening. Most of the victims were juveniles, according to police.

Police could be seen behind layers of crime scene tape Tuesday evening as families with their children look on. That was the scene at the 2000 block of Creighton Road after three people were shot Tuesday evening.

Richmond Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. They said they received multiple calls for a person shot, and rushed to the scene to find three victims, an adult and two juvenile males.

One of the teens has life-threatening injuries, according to police, while the others had non-life-threatening injuries. This was the third shooting scene Richmond Police worked in a span of 24 hours.

On Monday night, Richmond Police said they responded to a double shooting on 1st Avenue.

A teenager was found shot on scene and another woman with a gunshot wound from the same scene was taken to a local hospital by another woman.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, just hours later, Richmond Police responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd at 11:30 p.m. on Monday for the report of a possible shooting. Officers found two teens shot.

Both the boy and girl were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and both were taken to the hospital.

On the heels of all the violence, especially among young people, Charles Willis, Executive Director for the United Communities Against Crimes, was calling for the teaching of violence prevention and conflict resolution especially in schools and was calling for parents to be vigilant.

"We as adults please, please, by all means, know where your child is at all times and start to find out what your child is engaged with and what your child is doing," said Willis.

He added that the United Communities Against Crime was praying for the families of the victims and said those families could reach out for assistance at (804) 399-1111.

In the meantime, anyone with information on these crimes can anonymously report them by calling crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.