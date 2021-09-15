Watch
Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting injures 3

Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting injures 3
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A juvenile is left with life-threatening injuries and two others are injured following a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday night.

According to Richmond Police, just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, there were multiple calls for a person who was shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

RPD arrived at the scene to find three gunshot victims.

An adult male was shot with non-life-threatening injuries, a juvenile male was shot with non-life-threatening injuries and another juvenile male was shot with life-threatening injuries.

