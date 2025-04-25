Sesame stays: Owners can keep senior goat at center of neighborhood controversy, board rules

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After weeks of debate and hundreds of public comments, Henrico County leaders have voted to officially allow Sesame, the senior goat at the center of a neighborhood controversy, to live at his owner's home.

At 13 years old, Sesame the pygmy goat is ready for retirement with the help of his neighbors.

His move was temporarily delayed over the last few months as some residents raised concerns about Sesame’s relocation to the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood.

“People are thinking of billy goats... we’ve all heard the story of the billy goats gruff; they were tough, they were gruff,” his owner Truly noted. “I think they are thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a farm animal; he’s going to bring rats and eat all of this food.’”

Others worried the goat might "stink" or "bleat all night" brought up concerns over safety and diminishing property vale.

However, his owner, 12-year-old Truly, and her family, expressed all of those arguments are false. They said he is quiet and operates more like a pet than a livestock animal.

Truly said he’s crucial part of her family and believed his chances of dying alone were likely if they could not move him to their Henrico residence.

“We just want to be with him,” she said.

At the hearing, officials noted that 290 people wrote in to the board. They said the majority of residents made it clear to the Henrico Zoning Commission that they wanted Sesame to be their final resident.

Prior to the hearing some in support wrote letters and crafted yard signs. Those in opposition created fliers they stuck in neighbors mailboxes arguing certain points again Sesame staying in their neighborhood.

On Thursday, the board sided with the majority, sealing the deal that El Dorado Drive would be home for Sesame's final chapter.

“I’m just so grateful the county has given us an opportunity,” Truly expressed after the decision.

Sesame’s family assures that he won’t cause any disturbances, but rather he is just looking to settle down with his bowl full of berries, his loved ones, to enjoy his golden years in peace.

“Hopefully he’ll bring the neighborhood together and show the peace and the love he can bring because Sesame is so good and so magical,” Truly added.

Sesame will move into his home next week, after his family makes final preparations recommended by the board.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube