Health fair brings Medicare information and fun activities to Richmond seniors

RICHMOND, Va. — Seniors gathered at the Randolph Community Center in Richmond for more than just health information on Thursday. The Senior Resource Health Fair, organized by JenCare Senior Medical Center, offered critical resources while creating a welcoming atmosphere complete with pumpkin painting and line dancing.

For attendees like Brenda Jones, the event provided both practical support and emotional encouragement. Jones, a cancer survivor, rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free on Sept. 18.

"It's a feeling that you really can't explain," Jones said.

After beating breast cancer, Jones knows the importance of taking advantage of opportunities like the health fair.

"Places like this is really a good support system for you," Jones said.

The event brought together multiple vendors offering services that seniors might not otherwise access, including food relief programs, utility assistance, and information about Medicare and Medicaid open enrollment, which begins in less than a month.

Natasha Felicies, JenCare Market Growth Consultant, emphasized the company's commitment to reaching seniors in their communities.

"I love working with the seniors. We are 100 percent preventative care. We're there in places a lot of doctors' offices don't reach out," Felicies said.

The fair featured diverse resources tailored to senior needs.

"We have Feedmore here helping with Medicaid and SNAP applications, Abbot with helps diabetes, all of the insurance companies," Felicies said. "Those are the people who need it the most, the community needs it and we're happy to do it."

Charlene Warren discovered the health fair by chance while heading to another event at the community center. She said the timing couldn't have been better.

"I'm just happy to be alive," Warren said.

Warren found valuable information about health insurance options, even though she's satisfied with her current coverage.

"It's really given me a lot of information about health insurance and everything, so I really have enjoyed being here for this event," Warren said. "I am in a coverage plan I'm pretty satisfied with, but I like to learn about what's new and what's available for the upcoming year."

The event's festive atmosphere, including pumpkin painting and line dancing, added an unexpected bonus to the educational experience.

"I have gotten in my line dancing so that's been a great lot of fun," Warren said.

Felicies said the combination of practical information and entertainment serves an important purpose.

"It's not just about getting the information, but also getting the day out and having a little fun," Felicies said.

