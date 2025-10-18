Senior Alert: 78-year-old Virginia man driving black Infiniti may be in Goochland

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Charlottesville early Saturday morning.

Troopers said William Patrick McKeithan, who was last seen around 4 a.m. on Old Lynchburg Road, may be driving a 2017 black Infiniti QX5 with Virginia tags: TFT5575.

Officials said Saturday afternoon that McKeithan may be in Goochland County or headed for North Carolina.

Police described McKeithan as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," officials said.

Anyone who has information or has seen McKeithan is urged to call Albemarle County Police at 434-977-9041.



A Senior Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

