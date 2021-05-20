Senior Alert issued for Virginia woman last seen in Winchester

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Virginia woman last seen Wednesday in Winchester that troopers said has a cognitive impairment.

Ming Shu Lu was last seen at 11 a.m. at Berkshire Circle in Winchester, according to officials with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” state police officials said.

Lu is described as an Asian female, 5 feet tall and weighing 104 pounds. She has brown eyes, salt and pepper hair and may be wearing glasses, according to deputies.

The 69-year-old is missing her two front teeth, officials said.

Lu may be wearing blue pants and a blue shirt along with a light blue jacket and black and gray tennis shoes, according to officials.

“She is possibly on foot, with no known vehicle driven,” troopers said.

Anyone with information about Lu’s whereabouts is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 540/662-6162.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

