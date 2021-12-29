Senior Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert has been issued by the Virginia State Police for a missing man.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Larry Douglas Wood. He is described as a 74-year-old white man with brown eyes and grey hair. He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 210 pounds.

Wood was last seen on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Way in Fairfax.

He was possibly wearing a long-sleeve shirt, a gray vest and sweatpants. It is possible that he is driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 four-door black car with Virginia license plate 439769.

The missing man suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Fairfax Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!