Senator: Youngkin seems ready to find Wheeler replacement

Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 21:19:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A senior state senator says Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems ready to move on from a fight with Senate Democrats over the appointment of former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler to his Cabinet.

GOP Sen. Emmett Hanger told The Associated Press he discussed the matter with Youngkin over dinner Wednesday night.

He said Youngkin indicated he doesn't see a way forward for Wheeler after Democrats who control the Senate rejected his nomination.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the governor remains hopeful the Senate will reconsider its recent party-line vote to reject Wheeler’s nomination.

