Sen. Tim Kaine shares his thoughts on President Biden's re-election and what he's hearing from Virginia voters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Speaking Monday in Richmond, Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) said he had complete faith in whatever President Joe Biden decided to do when it comes to his re-election campaign. While some in the Democratic Party have publicly voiced concerns about the President seeking a second term following his debate with Republican rival Donald Trump, Kaine called Biden a patriot who would ultimately put the needs of the country first.

"I think he'll do that as he makes this decision. If he believes fully that he can do this, I will respect that judgment. But I also completely believe that if he has doubts about whether he can do it, he'll level with the American public about it," Kaine said when asked about any advice he would give President Biden. "Any advice that I have for the President, I'm going to share with the President. I don't feel the need to share it beyond that."

The question has swirled since Biden's debate performance two weeks ago against presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. Since the debate, several House Democrats from other states publicly said Biden should end his pursuit of a second term.

Over the weekend, national news outlets reportedSenator Mark Warner (D - Virginia) was looking to put together a coalition of Senate Democrats to ask Biden to exit the race. A meeting on this effort was supposed to happen Monday night but has since been canceled.

While not sharing their conversations, Kaine said he's spoken with Warner and other elected officials on the topic and has heard from Virginians as well.

"I'm listening to you. I'm taking what you say. Very important. It affects my judgment and what I think should be done," Kaine said when asked about his message to Virginians.

UNCUT: Watch what Sen. Tim Kaine believes about President Biden and the decision to run for re-election

Several Virginia House Democrats have come out in support of Biden, including Representatives Bobby Scott (D - Newport News) and Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond), as have the Democratic Party of Virginia and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

CBS reported Congressman Don Beyer voiced skepticism in a phone call, but later voiced his support in a follow-up statement.

While on CNN, Congressman Gerry Connolly (D - Fairfax) said he wasn't ready to throw Biden overboard and wanted to give him a chance to recover.

"Having said that, at the end of the day, we cannot afford to make a mistake about Donald Trump. We've got to put our best foot forward. And I'm hopeful. That's Joe Biden. I'm open to the fact that sadly, that might not be.

For his part, President Biden sent a letter to congressional Democrats that rejected calls for him to drop out, adding “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.”

And while Warner's Monday meeting has been scrapped, the Democratic caucus does have a lunch meeting planned for Tuesday.

"The Democratic caucus lunch tomorrow will be very spirited. Yeah," Kaine said.

In a statement, the Republican Party of Virginia said Biden was unfit to be President and this Democratic infighting comes as several polls show Virginia is in play. They also called out some Democrats for saying different things in public and private about Biden, trying to protect his condition from voters -- adding they'll have to answer for that in November.

