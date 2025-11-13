3-vehicle wreck involving semi backs up traffic on I-95 south heading into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A three-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer backed up traffic along Interstate 95 south heading into Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck has closed the interstate's left lane and shoulder, as well as the center lane, at mile marker 78. That is near the exit for Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Troopers were called to the crash around 11:45 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

Traffic was moving slowly, but backed up to about the exit for Chamberlayne Avenue (Exit 82) in Henrico.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.