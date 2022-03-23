Watch
Semi wreck shuts down I-95 north in Hanover

VDOT
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 17:20:33-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Hanover County Wednesday evening.

VDOT officials said the interstate was closed about one mile from Lewistown Road at mile marker 88.

Traffic was backed up for 3 miles just before 5 p.m.

Drivers were getting by on the Exit 86 on ramp, VDOT said.

"Use alternate routes and expect delay," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

