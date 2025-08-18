Semi hauling potato chips hit by freight train got stuck on tracks, troopers say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A semi truck hauling potato chips got its trailer stuck on the tracks on Route 460 before it was hit by a freight train in Sussex County, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the railroad crossing of Route 460 and Walnut Hill Road, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 33-year-old truck driver tried to cross the railroad tracks when the trailer he was pulling got stuck on the tracks.

When the driver got out of the big rig, he spotted a Norfolk Southern train barreling down the tracks.

"The train struck the tractor-trailer, which caused it to overturn on the tracks," troopers said.

Neither the driver of the semi nor the conductor of the train was hurt.

The truck driver was charged with failure to proceed safely through a railroad crossing.

The incident closed Route 460 for an "extended period of time," troopers said.

Sussex County is roughly 55 miles and a 1-hour drive from Richmond along Interstate 95 and then Route 460.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

