Blinded by an ex, she's now warning women to leave violent domestic situations

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A King William County woman is sharing her painful journey as a warning to others to leave violent domestic situations.

On November 13, 2020, Selena Spurlock was shot in the face by her former boyfriend who arrived home after a night of drinking.

“When he came home, I just didn’t want to deal with him. So, I told him I wasn’t letting him in,” Spurlock said during a June 2021 interview. “I had a loud ringing in my ear. My daughter wakes up and comes running in screaming. I grab the towel before she runs in and wraps my face up because I feel blood running down my face.”

Spurlock was instantly blinded by the shotgun blast yet miraculously survived thanks to doctors at VCU Medical Center.

For the first two and a half years after the shooting, she was severely depressed, suicidal, and was afraid to leave her home.

Spurlock had to relearn how to cook, read, and walk.

“I wake up every morning hoping to be able to see something, and I didn't want to live,” she said.

The mother of two turned to a higher being to get her through the physical and mental pain.

“Faith is what got me through. Faith is the reason I'm sitting here speaking with you today, because it was really tough learning to navigate life again as a blind woman,” Spurlock said.

Fast forward five years and she is blossoming and thriving. She is now a grandmother and enjoys spending time outside with her family.

Her daughter, Shalia, helps her get around and is a constant in what could’ve been an unstable and volatile time.

“She's strong and she's thriving,” Shalia said. “She came back from it. I'm proud of her. She lets me know that you can overcome anything.”

With the help of technology, Spurlock uses social media to connect with others in domestic situations and who are afraid to speak out.

She has written two books about her journey, “"Blinded by Love, Saved by Grace," "Unveiled Courage, Voices of the Unashamed," raising awareness about domestic violence and warning others to leave those relationships before it’s too late.

“Pay attention to the red flags, because once somebody shows you who they are the first time, believe it. There are resources available, so don't be afraid to reach out,” Spurlock said. “Know your worth and walk away. My motto is you leave in one piece and live in peace.”

She is now working on a third book about her life. You can purchase her books on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or on her website.

