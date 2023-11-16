Chesterfield police arrest second suspect in connection to shooting of VSU police officer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Thursday that a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the November 12 shooting of a Virginia State University police officer.

The officer, Bruce Foster, was near the school's campus speaking to individuals involved in a disturbance he had been called to investigate.

The suspect, 21-year-old Reginald L. King Jr., was one of the individuals Foster stopped to speak to.

Chesterfield police say King lied to Officer Foster about his identity before running from him.

Foster eventually caught up to King, and while he was placing him under arrest, suspect Deonta Blount approached Foster from behind and shot the officer.

Blount was arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday at the Broadwater Townhomes in Chesterfield.

King was arrested Thursday by the Chesterfield Police Department as well as the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

King now faces assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice charges relating to the shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

