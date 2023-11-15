Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest suspect in connection to shooting of VSU police officer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved Tuesday evening in the arrest of a suspect they believe was responsible for the shooting of a Virginia State University police officer.

The Chesterfield Police Department, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal's Office, and ATF carried out the arrest at the Broadwater Townhomes in Chesterfield.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person under arrest.

The arrest comes just two days after VSU police officer Bruce Fosterwas shot while trying to diffuse a group disturbance near the school's campus early Sunday morning. The campus was placed on lockdown for several hours following the shooting.

Officer Foster was hospitalized following the incident and is currently in stable condition.

Officials say they do not believe VSU students were the source of the disturbance, but they are investigating the matter. All university activities have continued to go on as planned.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz issued the following statement to CBS 6 Tuesday evening:

Our investigation will continue. We intend to hold accountable all parties who contributed to, aided, or in any way participated in this cowardly effort to end the life of Officer Foster, disrupt the peace and safety of Virginia State University, and threaten the welfare of our beloved Chesterfield County Virginia Community.



