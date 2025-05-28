Second person charged after toddler walks away from school and onto busy Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have charged a second woman with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a toddler from the Richmond Montessori School ran into a busy road.

The charge comes one week after police charged another woman, identified as a former employee of the school, with the same offense.

Nearly 6 months ago, a man rescued a toddler who ran into traffic on Parham Road on November 22. The rescuer, Tre Waddy, shared dashcam video of the incident because he was concerned the staff members he returned the child to might not inform the family about what happened.

CBS 6 began investigating the incident on November 23, which was followed by an unannounced state inspection of the school on December 3.

According to the inspection summary, the child was a little under 2 and a half years old and was supposed to be supervised by two staff members who were responsible for a total of seven toddlers. The report indicated the staff members were unaware the child had gone missing from the group.

The inspection also revealed the child was already known by the school to "explore independently," which had led the school to limit nature walks due to concerns about this particular child.

A spokeswoman for Richmond Montessori School said they have implemented significant measures to enhance safety and training, including plans for a permanent perimeter fence to be installed this summer.



