Another dog found dead in a bag along Richmond hiking trail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers said they found a second dog dead in a garbage bag along the Buttermilk Trail in Richmond.

Agency officials said those officers found the four-year-old male Pitbull when they went to get more information about a female dog found near-deathin a trash bag on Monday. That dog died at the emergency vet.

RACC said it appeared someone dropped the second dog from a vehicle.

Investigators said it appeared the dog had been dead for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information can call 804-646-5573, email Robert.leinberger@rva.gov, contact RACC on social media, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers

