Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Another dog found dead in a bag along Richmond hiking trail

A second dog was found dead in a bag along James River trail in Richmond, Virginia
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 13:24:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers said they found a second dog dead in a garbage bag along the Buttermilk Trail in Richmond.

Agency officials said those officers found the four-year-old male Pitbull when they went to get more information about a female dog found near-deathin a trash bag on Monday. That dog died at the emergency vet.

RACC said it appeared someone dropped the second dog from a vehicle.

Investigators said it appeared the dog had been dead for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information can call 804-646-5573, email Robert.leinberger@rva.gov, contact RACC on social media, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News

Someone dumped a dog in a bag along a Richmond hiking trail: 'Savage cruelty'

Jake Burns
5:42 PM, Apr 30, 2024

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone