Someone dumped a dog in a trash bag along a Richmond hiking trail. Here's how you can help.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Who dumped a dog and left it for dead inside a large plastic bag along the Buttermilk Trail in Richmond on Monday morning? Officials are now reviewing evidence and asking for help to identify the person who tied up the 50-pound dog alive inside the bag.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) got the call around 8:30 Monday morning from two people walking on the trail, according to RACC director Christie Chipps Peters.

“Came across what they thought was a garbage bag, and then they saw it move. When they saw it move they ripped it open and discovered there was a dog inside that was still alive, so they called us," she said.

Officers rushed the dog, who RAAC described as a roughly four-year-old red and white American Pit Bull Terrier, to the emergency vet, where sadly she passed away.

"It’s just the act of savage cruelty," Chipps Peters said. "It’s very unique. We’ve never had one like this.”

RACC shared photos of the dog on social media, in hopes someone would recognize her and come forward.

Chipps Peters said the knot on the bag was incredibly tight, and since the dog was still breathing when she was found, they believe she was left like that sometime early Monday morning.

“She would have suffocated if it was longer than overnight, I would say because there was not much air in the bag. I mean it was really pretty tight," she said.

Chipps Peters said that based on what the bag looked like when the dog was found, they think whoever dumped her there either walked her down to the trail and put her in the bag or carried her there already in the bag. A necropsy will determine more about how exactly the dog died, and the Richmond Police forensics team is reviewing evidence, including the bag.

"There’s no excuse for that, if we can find the person, we will charge them and hopefully they will go to jail, no excuse. But, we do offer services to anyone who needs help," Chipps Peters said.

In a horrible situation like this, it can be easy to forget about those who tried to help out.

Chipps Peters said the people who found the dog tried to cool her down with water until RACC officers arrived.

"Who knows, she could have completely died in that bag by herself, so at least she died with people with people with her. We’re so thankful for them to act quickly and to call us and get her out of that bag," she said.

Greg Snidow and his dog Birdie were walking the Buttermilk Trail Tuesday morning.

"It’s terrible, it’s terrible. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to do something like cruel to a dog like that. I would hope they catch who did it," Snidow said.

Any detail, no matter how small, can be helpful to the investigation.

Chipps Peters said neighbors on Riverside Drive near the trail are already sending security camera footage for review.

"People surprise you often with what they have seen and might not have shared, even if weeks go by and someone says this has been bothering me," Chipps Peters said.

Anyone with information can call 804-646-5573, email Robert.leinberger@rva.gov, contact RACC on social media, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.