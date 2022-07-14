Second annual Karting for CKG event to benefit Cameron Gallagher Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event next month will take the message of the Cameron Gallagher foundation once again to southwest Virginia.

“Karting for CKG” at the Virginia International Raceway will be held in conjunction with the Michelin Challenge race on August 25.

16-year-old Cameron Gallagher died in March 2014 after running a half-marathon in Virginia Beach.

Cameron suffered from depression and was intent on bringing attention to teen mental health issues which is why her family continues that mission through the foundation in her name.

Sandy Wiggins from ACG Wealth Management in Midlothian is one of the event sponsors. He and Clair Norman from the CKG Foundation stopped by the CBS 6 studio to talk about the event.

Norman pointed out that the event last year raised over $115,000 and had great success in bringing Cameron’s message of eliminating the stigma around teen mental health to that part of Virginia.

She said the money has gone a long way in helping update the CKG Foundation’s outreach media, including video storytelling.

Wiggins pointed out he has known the Gallagher family for years and since he himself enjoys car racing, the “Karting for CKG” event is a natural fit.

