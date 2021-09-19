Watch
Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip

AP
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 19, 2021
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Dozens of law enforcement officers have started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast for a 23-year-old man that authorities consider a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend who went missing while on a cross-country trek.

The search for Brian Laundrie resumed Sunday at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Laundrie and Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

Police say Laundrie was alone when he drove back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

