Fisher Elementary students in Richmond excited to get new books thanks to 'Give a Child a Book' campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was some big-time excitement for children at JB Fisher Elementary School Monday morning when they all learned they would get to pick out four new books.

And keep them.

It was part of the EW Scripps "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign.

And GeNienne Samuels and I got to be a part of the fun.

Principal Duane Samuels (no relation to GeNienne) cut the ribbon to the library, opening the way for children to pick out the books they would be taking home with them.

Fisher is the second school to benefit from the generosity of our viewers, the Sands Anderson law firm, our colleagues at CBS 6, and the Scripps Howard Fund, which all together raised more than $17,000.

That meant books for children at Fairfield Court Elementary in January and now Fisher.

Librarian Molly Boehm at Fisher worked with Scholastic, Inc. to find the perfect books for all age groups.

Samuels says it's a dream come true.

"When we first received word from the Scripps Howard Fund, that we were selected, I immediately ran to our librarian and shared the excitement," Samuels said. "We wanted to make it a surprise for the children because this is something that they have not had the opportunity to experience in several years. Just thinking about the children coming and choosing their own books, it's wonderful."

